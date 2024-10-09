Motorcyclist killed after hitting stray dog on Dallas freeway
A man was killed early Wednesday after hitting a stray dog while riding a motorcycle on I-30, Dallas Sheriff's deputies said.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the crash on westbound I-30 at North Westmoreland Road around 2:45 a.m. The man was riding west when he struck a stray dog in the road, lost control of the motorcycle, and crashed.
A second vehicle traveling westbound then struck the motorcycle following the initial crash.
Both the motorcyclist and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene.