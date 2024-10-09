Motorcyclist killed after hitting stray dog on Dallas freeway

article

The Brief: A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-30 early Wednesday morning. The motorcyclist hit a stray dog in the road, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed. The man and the dog died on the scene.



A man was killed early Wednesday after hitting a stray dog while riding a motorcycle on I-30, Dallas Sheriff's deputies said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the crash on westbound I-30 at North Westmoreland Road around 2:45 a.m. The man was riding west when he struck a stray dog in the road, lost control of the motorcycle, and crashed.

A second vehicle traveling westbound then struck the motorcycle following the initial crash.

Both the motorcyclist and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene.