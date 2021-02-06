More than 2.2 million Texans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

More Texans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine than the total number of Texans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

While supply is still lower than officials want, the rate of vaccinations is increasing as more hubs are being opened.

On Saturday, the city of McKinney gave their 10,000th vaccination.

In Texas, more than 2.2 million people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s more than the 2.1 million Texans who have tested positive for the virus since last March.

In McKinney, their vaccine hub opened just before Christmas, and on Saturday, they vaccinated their 10,000th person.

In Texas, fewer than 670,000 people have been fully vaccinated, meaning they got both shots.

Health and city leaders said things are moving in a positive direction.

"We are starting a pilot program at one of the assisted living homes. We will be doing that Monday. We are looking at other locations on the east side of McKinney to make it more accessible for those who may not have transportation as easy as others. We are all in on this effort," McKinney Mayor George Fuller said.

"The healthy individual who is residing in Dallas County, North Texas specifically, could be looking at getting a COVID-19 vaccine by late spring, early summer based on our current trajectory. That trajectory could improve, it could speed up," said Dr. Mark Casanova, with the Dallas County Medical Society.

This week, Collin County received its largest vaccine shipment so far.

That will not be the case next week, according to the McKinney’s mayor, but he is optimistic about the weeks to come.