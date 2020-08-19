More students returning to class, Dallas ISD evaluating Sept. 8 start date

article

It’s an exciting and in many cases uncertain day for students in at least 13 more North Texas school districts.

The largest districts returning to school Wednesday are Richardson ISD with 39,000 students and Lewisville ISD with 53,000 students.

Both districts are starting the year online only. They hope to open for in-person classes in three weeks.

Other districts including Lake Worth, Celina, Krum and Terrell are offering in-person and online classes.

Most Catholic schools in Collin County are also starting Wednesday. John Paul II High School in Plano starts school on Thursday.

Catholic schools in Collin County are under the jurisdiction of the Diocese of Dallas. Families have the option of either virtual or in-person learning.

Face coverings are required in the Catholic schools and no visitors are being allowed on campus.

Meanwhile, Dallas ISD could announce new plans for the start the school year.

District leaders and county health officials are meeting Wednesday to discuss the current Sept. 8 start date. They could decide to begin with only virtual classes or move forward with plans for an in-person learning option as well.

