More arrests made in Godley prostitution conspiracy investigation, including re-arrest of former police chief

The Brief The Johnson County District Attorney's Office confirmed Jeremy Arbuthnot, a former Godley Police officer, was arrested in connection to a prostitution ring investigation. Additionally, Matthew Cantrell, the former Godley Police Chief, was re-arrested and faces a new charge related to the investigation. Arbuthnot is the fifth suspect arrested in connection to the prostitution conspiracy case that allegedly has deep ties to the city's police department.



A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection to a Godley prostitution conspiracy investigation, and the former Godley Police Chief was re-arrested and faces another charge.

More Godley Police officers arrested

Jeremy Arbuthnot

What's New:

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office confirmed that Jeremy Arbuthnot was arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

According to public records, Arbuthnot is a former Godley Police officer. He's being held on a $500,000 bond.

In addition, the former Godley Police Chief faces another charge in connection with the investigation and was re-arrested on April 27.

Matthew Cantrell Apr. 27 mugshot

Matthew Cantrell now faces a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, and his bond is set at $500,000.

Cantrell had previously been charged with promoting prostitution and had bonded out of jail.

Godley prostitution investigation

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The backstory:

On April 8, police arrested Cantrell and two other individuals in connection with a prostitution conspiracy investigation being conducted by the Johnson County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Michael Ketcherside was charged with continuous promoting of prostitution, and was later charged with racketeering. Former Godley police officer Solomon Omotoya was charged with soliciting prostitution.

Ketcherside's wife, Ashley, was arrested on April 15 and charged with racketeering after previously proclaiming her innocence to FOX 4's David Sentendrey.

She had previously been involved in a prostitution scandal involving Godley ISD in 2023, when she was removed from a committee that decided the district's sex education curriculum after it was discovered she had been twice convicted of prostitution in 2012 and 2016.

According to court documents, Ashley and Michael Ketcherside were accused of racketeering and running a prostitution scheme out of their house, where Godley police officers were reported to have frequently spent time at.

Officials also discovered that the Ketchersides and Cantrell had conspired to compile information on people they perceived to be adversaries, including members of Godley City Council, the Godley ISD school board and Godley Police officers.

What's next:

The Johnson County DA's office said they do not have a date of conclusion for the investigation. The office had initially said more arrests were forthcoming.