Mom who lost her job due to the pandemic surprised with $5K

article

A company surprised a Grand Prairie family with $5,000 in rent money.

Katrina Davis is a mother of two who lost her job at Parkland Hospital when the pandemic hit.

Her children attend the Grand Prairie Boys and Girls Club and they nominated her for the gift from Cricket Wireless.

“This was a very unexpected blessing because we are going into a near year, a new year along with unemployment. Unemployed at the moment. So to know that we are covered for the next four months is a safe, secured blanket. It just really means a lot,” she said.

Davis’ children were also surprised with gifts such as a Barbie dollhouse and a remote-controlled Dallas Cowboys truck.

“I just feel like sometimes God just puts people and us in the right place at the right time in the right path and we’re just grateful,” she said.

Advertisement

Cricket Wireless plans to surprise other families as part of a giving initiative over 12 days.

The gifts are meant to help families “stress less, smile more and focus on what matters most around the holidays,” the company said.