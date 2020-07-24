Mob attacks man, daughter in Manhattan deli

A large group of people brutally attacked a man and his daughter in a bodega in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan on Wednesday.

The NYPD released a video of the incident in hopes someone will give them information on the suspects.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. inside the store on Amsterdam Ave. near 164th St.

The 22-year-old daughter was punched, kicked, and hit in the head with beer bottles. Her 41-year-old father was knocked unconscious and then repeatedly kicked.

The man was taken to Harlem Hospital and was listed in stable condition. The daughter was treated at the scene by EMS.

Another woman had her phone stolen as she tried to call the police during the attack.

Police had identified three of the suspects but they had not been apprehended. They were 21-year-old Devonte Phillips, 22-year-old Tyquan Dupont, and 26-year-old Tyrone Lawrence.



Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police said that all calls are strictly confidential.