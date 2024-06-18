MLB icon Willie Mays dies at 93

MLB legend Willie Mays has died at 93.

The San Francisco Giants announced the iconic outfielder's death on social media a little before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

Mays is considered by many as one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Known as one of the sports' rare five-tool stars, the "Say Hey Kid" had it all: contact hitting, hitting for power, speed, fielding and arm strength.

Mays was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame after finishing his 23-year career with 660 total home runs, 3,293 hits and 1,909 runs batted in – all with a career .301 batting average and an OPS of .940. He was named MVP twice, named all-star 24 times, won 12 Gold Gloves, named All-Star MVP twice, won Rookie of the Year and helped the Giants win the 1954 World Series.

May had tormented the Dodgers as a member of the rival New York/San Francisco Giants in the 21 seasons he suited up for the Orange and Black. He spent the other three seasons in the MLB as a member of the New York Mets.

Prior to his time in the MLB, he was a member of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro League. He also sat out during parts of 1952 campaign and the entirety of the 1953 MLB season to serve in the U.S. Army.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement after hearing the news of Mays' death: