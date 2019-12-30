Missing Texas man found alive at Grand Canyon National Park

article

National Park Service rangers found Martin Edward O'Connor and evacuated him from the inner canyon via helicopter in Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday morning.

According to NPS, "Hikers reported seeing O'Connor along the New Hance Trail to park rangers yesterday afternoon, which is where the rangers located him this morning."

58-year-old O'Connor, from La Porte, Texas, disappeared on Dec. 22, 2019, and was last seen at the Yavapai Lodge on the south rim of the canyon.

Officials say O'Connor is undergoing a medical evaluation.

No further information about the case has been released.