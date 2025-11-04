Missing 88-year-old Myrtle Polk’s car found in Dallas pond

The Brief The missing car of an 88-year-old Dallas grandmother, Myrtle Polk, was found on Tuesday evening. Family members confirmed the 2004 black Lexus sedan was pulled from a body of water in Dallas. Polk's whereabouts are still unknown, and police have not yet released an official update on the case.



The car that belongs to a missing elderly Dallas woman has reportedly been found, according to her family members.

Myrtle Polk, an 88-year-old grandmother who was well known throughout her southern Dallas community of Laureland, was last seen on June 8, 2024 sitting outside of her home, chatting with a neighbor who stopped by.

Her 2004 black Lexus sedan was missing too – until now.

Myrtle Polk’s Disappearance

What's new:

Phil Polk confirmed to FOX 4 that his mother’s car was found on Tuesday evening after being pulled from a body of water in Dallas.

"The family is waiting to receive any further updates," he said.

Dallas police haven’t yet released an update on the case.

The backstory:

A Silver Alert was issued for Polk on June 10, 2024, two days after she was last seen at her home in the 1100 block of Indian Creek Trail.

Police believe she later left her home in her black 2024 Lexus ES 330 with the license plate number BV7K204.

"The last time she was seen was on Saturday. And she’s 88 years old and has some memory problems. So our concern is that she’s gotten herself somewhere, and she’s confused and doesn’t know where she is. And we just want to bring her home safely," Phil Polk told FOX 4 at the time.

Family and friends turned to social media for help. They also canvassed the streets in Polk’s neighborhood looking for clues on doorbell camera video.

The family has maintained a supply of flyers, ready to disperse, and has continued conversations with detectives.