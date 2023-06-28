7-year-old girl abducted from Temple, TX found: police

An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for a 7-year-old girl who was abducted in Temple, Texas.

The Temple Police Department says Kryslee Hernandez has been safely located. The investigation is still ongoing.

Police say Kryslee Hernandez was last seen with 39-year-old Amanda Guerra around 11 a.m. on June 27 walking into a wooded area near the railroad tracks in the 3100 block of North 12th Street.

Both were wearing white t-shirts and shorts and carrying backpacks.

Investigators were contacted just before 4:30 p.m. after a resident got home and found a vehicle parked in their driveway that they didn't recognize, police said.

Their home surveillance footage shows Guerra and Hernandez walking into the woods at 11:23 a.m.

Temple police say they've conducted intense air and land search, utilized drones, a DPS helicopter, and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 Unit.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.