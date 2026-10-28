Missing 13-year-old Dallas girl with intellectual disabilities found safely

The Brief Natalie Armstrong, a 13-year-old girl from Dallas who has been missing since last week, has been found safely, according to the Dallas Police Department and Texas DPS. Armstrong had been missing since October 21, when she left her Lake Highlands home. She had been seen at the SMU/Mockingbird DART station that same night. Police have not said where Armstrong was found.



A Dallas teenager with intellectual disabilities has been located safely after she had been reported missing for over a week.

Natalie Armstrong found safe

Natalie Armstrong (Source: Dallas Police Department)

What we know:

Dallas Police say 13-year-old Natalie Armstrong has been found safe.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has also discontinued its Endangered Missing Person Alert.

Armstrong had been missing since October 21, when she left her Lake Highlands home. Her mother told FOX 4 Armstrong left home after becoming upset about upcoming school evaluations.

She was seen at the SMU/Mockingbird DART station the same night she initially left her home. Another person believed to be a minor was seen with her.

Armstrong has developmental disabilities and was considered an endangered missing person in need of assistance.

"We just want to snuggle back up in bed. Like the thought of possibly not getting to do that again is awful," Megan Bernhardt, Armstrong's mother, told FOX 4 on Tuesday. "That's one of those thoughts that I have to kind of stop myself before I get into, because if I really allow myself to venture into that, it's pure torture."

What we don't know:

Police did not say where Armstrong was located.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.