Saginaw man missed court appearance prior to fatal officer-involved shooting

The Brief The family of the man killed in last week's officer-involved shooting in Saginaw has been identified as 19-year-old Alexavier Nahoolewa. Court documents show Nahoolewa missed a court appearance days before the fatal shooting, which led to a judge issuing a warrant for his arrest. Law enforcement officials haven't released many details on the May 7 shooting, saying only that they were attempting to serve a felony warrant for Nahoolewa's arrest.



Police have been tight-lipped on an officer-involved shooting in Saginaw last week, but the individual's family and court records have shed more light on the incident.

Individual in Saginaw OIS identified

Alexavier Nahoolewa, 19

What we know:

The family of 19-year-old Alexavier Nahoolewa died as a result of last week's officer-involved shooting.

A GoFundMe in support of Nahoolewa's family described him as "a caring, energetic, and loving young man."

Nahoolewa died after an officer-involved shooting at his family's house on North Creek Drive in Saginaw on May 7. Police said Nahoolewa resisted arrest, which led to a struggle where an officer struck him.

The GoFundMe goes on to say: "No matter what challenges he may have faced personally, he never allowed them to diminish the love and empathy he showed toward others. That was simply who he was — day in and day out."

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What we don't know:

Saginaw Police still have not given a detailed explanation of what led to the shooting, having only said that they were serving a felony arrest warrant.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, who is assisting Saginaw Police in the investigation, did not share any new information when asked by FOX 4.

Dig deeper:

Tarrant County Court records show that on May 4, Nahoolewa did not show up for a scheduled court appearance over a Dec. 2025 arrest.

Nahoolewa was facing charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The complaint document says Nahoolewa "did intentionally flee" from police during the Dec. incident.

A judge issued a warrant for his arrest following his missed court appearance.

Saginaw PD did not say in their initial release if Nahoolewa had a weapon or was reaching for a weapon at the time of the shooting.

What we know:

The investigation into the incident continues, and the Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation as well.

The fundraiser for Nahoolewa's family has raised nearly $9,000 at the time of this writing.