Mineral Wells, Texas, sees severe damage after reported tornado

The Brief A tornado has been confirmed in North Texas Tuesday evening. The weather incident was observed around 5 p.m. near Mineral Wells. Media of severe damage in that area accompanied the report.



A tornado has been confirmed near Mineral Wells, Texas, not far west of the DFW Metroplex.

Viewers have submitted images and video of severe structure damage possibly caused by the tornado.

Mineral Wells, Texas, tornado

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was confirmed along Highway 180 about three miles east of Mineral Wells at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to an official with the City of Mineral Wells, there is a large area of structure damage with some structures destroyed. There are reports of injuries in the area; the official said those people had been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The tornado was reported to be moving southeast, in the general direction of Fort Worth, at about 25 mph.

First responders are at the scene of the damage to assist potentially impacted residents.

What we don't know:

The exact number of injuries is not known. No reports of fatalities had come in at the time of publishing.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Mineral Wells storm damage

What's next:

The NWS said hazards in the storm include large hail and continued tornado possibilities, which could bring flying debris and structure damage.

Tuesday storms in North Texas

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Local perspective:

Severe storms began moving through the Metroplex from the northwest Tuesday afternoon, with the heaviest impacts set to reach the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the early evening.

Along with the confirmed tornado, reports of hail, wind damage, and heavy rainfall began flooding in around 5 p.m.

Keep up to date with severe weather alerts here.