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Mineral Wells, Texas, sees severe damage after reported tornado

By
Published  April 28, 2026 6:07pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 4

The Brief

    • A tornado has been confirmed in North Texas Tuesday evening.
    • The weather incident was observed around 5 p.m. near Mineral Wells.
    • Media of severe damage in that area accompanied the report.

MINERAL WELLS, Texas - A tornado has been confirmed near Mineral Wells, Texas, not far west of the DFW Metroplex.

Viewers have submitted images and video of severe structure damage possibly caused by the tornado. 

Mineral Wells, Texas, tornado

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was confirmed along Highway 180 about three miles east of Mineral Wells at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. 

According to an official with the City of Mineral Wells, there is a large area of structure damage with some structures destroyed. There are reports of injuries in the area; the official said those people had been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. 

Severe storm damage in Parker County of North Texas

Severe storm damage in Parker County of North Texas

More severe weather damage across North Texas, specifically in Parker and Wise counties.

The tornado was reported to be moving southeast, in the general direction of Fort Worth, at about 25 mph.

First responders are at the scene of the damage to assist potentially impacted residents.

What we don't know:

The exact number of injuries is not known. No reports of fatalities had come in at the time of publishing. 

Image 1 of 9

Mineral Wells storm damage

What's next:

The NWS said hazards in the storm include large hail and continued tornado possibilities, which could bring flying debris and structure damage. 

Tuesday storms in North Texas

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LIVE Dallas weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas and Tarrant counties
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LIVE Dallas weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas and Tarrant counties

Severe storms carrying hail and wind threats return to North Texas on Tuesday as recovery efforts continue for victims of the deadly weekend tornadoes in Parker and Wise counties.

Local perspective:

Severe storms began moving through the Metroplex from the northwest Tuesday afternoon, with the heaviest impacts set to reach the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the early evening. 

Along with the confirmed tornado, reports of hail, wind damage, and heavy rainfall began flooding in around 5 p.m.

Keep up to date with severe weather alerts here.

DFW Weather: Tornado observed near Mineral Wells

DFW Weather: Tornado observed near Mineral Wells

A spotted observed a tornado between Mineral Wells and Cool on April 28, 2026. FOX 4 meteorologists Dan Henry, Kylie Capps and Josh Johns broke down what they were seeing as it happened.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and the FOX 4 Weather Team.

Severe WeatherParker County