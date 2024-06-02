Expand / Collapse search
Millions of chickens killed after fire breaks out on Illinois farm

By Chris Williams
Updated  June 2, 2024 1:44pm CDT
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations

Millions of chickens reported killed in Illinois farm fire

Millions of chickens were killed when a fire broke out at an Illinois farm on May 30, local media reported. (Credit: Southern Illinois Fire Incidents via Storyful)

FARINA, Ill. - A fire that broke out on an Illinois farm resulted in the death of millions of chickens, according to local officials. 

The fire broke out Wednesday evening at the Wabash Valley Produce facility in Farina.

The Southern Illinois Fire Incidents released footage showing crews battling the fire. It took dozens of firefighters from more than two dozen departments to help put out the blaze. 

"It’s hard to explain the sheer size of this operation and all the moving parts and straight dedication that went into bringing this fire under control," the Beckemeyer Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 