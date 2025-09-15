Midlothian resident claims $1M Powerball prize

article

The Brief A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased recently in Midlothian. The winner matched all five white balls but not the red Powerball. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.



Someone from Midlothian is $1 million wealthier after matching five numbers in a recent Powerball lottery drawing.

What we know:

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the winner purchased a ticket at the Murphy USA gas station on Walton Way in Midlothian.

That ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers (11-23-44-61-62) drawn on Sept. 6 but did not match the red Powerball number (17).

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, has already claimed the $1 million prize.

Dig deeper:

Another Texan won the historic $1.8 billion jackpot on the same Sept. 6 drawing.

The winner from Fredericksburg, Texas, will split the winnings with a winner from Missouri.

They can each receive 30 payments over the next 29 years, or they can take one big lump sum worth $410.3 million right now.