Midlothian resident claims $1M Powerball prize
DALLAS - Someone from Midlothian is $1 million wealthier after matching five numbers in a recent Powerball lottery drawing.
What we know:
According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the winner purchased a ticket at the Murphy USA gas station on Walton Way in Midlothian.
That ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers (11-23-44-61-62) drawn on Sept. 6 but did not match the red Powerball number (17).
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, has already claimed the $1 million prize.
Dig deeper:
Another Texan won the historic $1.8 billion jackpot on the same Sept. 6 drawing.
The winner from Fredericksburg, Texas, will split the winnings with a winner from Missouri.
They can each receive 30 payments over the next 29 years, or they can take one big lump sum worth $410.3 million right now.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from the Texas Lottery Commission.