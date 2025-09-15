Expand / Collapse search

Midlothian resident claims $1M Powerball prize

Published  September 15, 2025 10:40am CDT
The Brief

    • A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased recently in Midlothian.
    • The winner matched all five white balls but not the red Powerball.
    • The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

DALLAS - Someone from Midlothian is $1 million wealthier after matching five numbers in a recent Powerball lottery drawing.

What we know:

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the winner purchased a ticket at the Murphy USA gas station on Walton Way in Midlothian.

That ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers (11-23-44-61-62) drawn on Sept. 6 but did not match the red Powerball number (17).

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, has already claimed the $1 million prize.

Dig deeper:

Another Texan won the historic $1.8 billion jackpot on the same Sept. 6 drawing.

The winner from Fredericksburg, Texas, will split the winnings with a winner from Missouri.

They can each receive 30 payments over the next 29 years, or they can take one big lump sum worth $410.3 million right now.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from the Texas Lottery Commission. 

