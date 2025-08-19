Micah Parsons contract saga dominates Cowboys' return to The Star

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys have returned to their home facility in Frisco, Texas, after their summer training camp in California. Fans are expressing concern and frustration about the team's failure to sign star linebacker Micah Parsons to a long-term contract. Team owner Jerry Jones made a brief public appearance but provided no new information on Parsons' contract status or the team's future.



The Dallas Cowboys are officially back home at The Star after their summer training camp in Oxnard, California.

Jerseys sporting numbers 4, 88 and, of course, 11 were seen heading into The Star in Frisco.

Local perspective:

The high temperature in Frisco was 103 degrees but the free and open to public practice was in an air-conditioned facility.

The Dallas Cowboys return from California with two preseason losses and fans are still heated about the future of star linebacker Micah Parsons.

"We need to figure it out. We need to sign Parsons," said Fort Worth resident and Cowboys fan, Jose Vargas.

"He's been nothing but respectful Jerry, come on," said Cowboys fan out of Frisco, Aashay Vishwakarma.

As fans filed inside, Jerry Jones signed autographs and delivered a brief message ahead of practice.

"I can't tell you how much we, of the Dallas Cowboys, appreciate you being here today. We appreciate you being here every day."

"WE WANT MICAH!" a fan cheered amid Jones’ speech.

Still no revelations about the future of the team or Micah Parsons from Jones.

The star linebacker was spotted on the sidelines during the open practice.

Jerry Jones Netflix documentary

Big picture view:

For Jerry Jones, marketing never stops. The two-day mini-camp in Frisco being held the same day Netflix’s new documentary hit the screen: America's Team: The Gambler and his Cowboys.

"My brother said he watched it, and he got a little choked up," said Grand Prairie resident and Cowboys fan, Leo Barron.

Something to hold fans over until the season opening in Philadelphia on September 4.

What they're saying:

"I'm trying to feel real positive, really I am. I hope we do better than we did last year," said Tanya Gray of McKinney.

That hope can only hold on for so long.

"Knowing the Cowboys, probably not," said Vishwakarma.