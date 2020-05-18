MGM Resorts will offer free parking upon reopening in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS - MGM on Monday announced that free parking will be available to all guests when the resorts reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free self-parking will be available at all properties, allowing customers to avoid having a valet enter their personal vehicles.
The MGM Resorts properties include:
• MGM Grand
• Park MGM
• Mandalay Bay
• New York-New York
• Bellagio
• ARIA
• The Mirage
• Luxor
• Excalibur
MGM Resorts released its seven-point safety plan for reopening on May 12. The plan includes temperature checks for employees, proper personal protective equipment, enhances sanitization of high-touch surfaces, contactless check-in options on smartphones, among other measures to protect both guests and employees.
