A hacker group known as "Scattered Spider" has claimed responsibility for the recent cyberattacks on MGM and Caesars Entertainment. The group alleges that a mere 10-minute phone call with an MGM employee provided them with enough information to breach the company's systems.

The aftermath of the MGM hack continues to plague the company, with ongoing issues affecting various aspects of its operations. Slot machines and hotel check-ins are among the services experiencing problems due to the attack.

MGM is working tirelessly to rectify the situation and restore normalcy. However, it appears that Scattered Spider did not stop at MGM.

Caesars Entertainment has also fallen victim to the same hacker group.

Last month, the hackers infiltrated the company's computer system, successfully stealing sensitive customer data. The stolen information includes driver's license numbers and social security numbers of a significant number of Caesars' loyalty program members.

To prevent the leaked data from being exposed, Caesars reportedly paid tens of millions of dollars to the hackers.

In an effort to mitigate the damage caused by the breach, Caesars is now offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to all members of its loyalty program.

Both the MGM and Caesars hacks have caught the attention of law enforcement agencies. The FBI is currently investigating these cyberattacks, aiming to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The severity of these breaches highlights the ever-growing threat of cyber crime and the need for robust security measures in the digital age.

As the investigation unfolds, MGM and Caesars Entertainment are working diligently to strengthen their cybersecurity systems and restore confidence among their customers.

The impact of these attacks serves as a stark reminder for businesses across all industries to remain vigilant in the face of evolving cyber threats.