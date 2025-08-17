Mexican national in Denton County indicted for unlawful reentry after deportation

article

The Brief A Mexican national, Jose Luis Piedra-Sosa, has been indicted on charges of illegally re-entering the U.S. The indictment alleges he was found in Denton County after having been previously deported. If convicted, Piedra-Sosa faces up to two years in federal prison and deportation.



A Mexican national has been charged with unlawfully returning to the United States, after being found illegally living in Denton County.

What we know:

51-year-old Jose Luis Piedra-Sosa was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury this week in the Eastern District of Texas charging him with illegal reentry by a previously deported immigrant.

The indictment alleges that on June 23, 2025, Piedra-Sosa was found in the Eastern District of Texas after having been previously deported.

If convicted, Piedra-Sosa faces up to 2 years in federal prison and deportation.

What's next:

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stevan Buys.