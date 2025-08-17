Mexican national in Denton County indicted for unlawful reentry after deportation
DENTON COUNTY, Texas - A Mexican national has been charged with unlawfully returning to the United States, after being found illegally living in Denton County.
What we know:
51-year-old Jose Luis Piedra-Sosa was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury this week in the Eastern District of Texas charging him with illegal reentry by a previously deported immigrant.
The indictment alleges that on June 23, 2025, Piedra-Sosa was found in the Eastern District of Texas after having been previously deported.
If convicted, Piedra-Sosa faces up to 2 years in federal prison and deportation.
What's next:
This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stevan Buys.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Texas.