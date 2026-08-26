Mesquite Uber driver has account suspended after shooting at attempted robbery suspects

The Brief Christopher McIntosh, a Mesquite-based Uber driver, says the company has suspended his account after he fired shots towards attempted burglars in his vehicle. McIntosh says he picked up three men on Sunday who directed him to multiple Mesquite addresses before threatening him with a gun. Uber told FOX 4 in a statement they are working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident, and the company has a no-firearms policy for their drivers.



An Uber driver from Mesquite says he's being unfairly punished by the company after defending himself from would-be robbers this weekend.

Mesquite Uber shooting

Christopher McIntosh

What we know:

Christopher McIntosh, an Uber driver who lives in Mesquite, says three men tried to rob him after giving them a ride on Sunday, Aug. 23.

McIntosh tells FOX 4's Lori Brown at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the three men requested to be dropped off in a Mesquite neighborhood, only to give him a different address to be taken to.

As he parked to let the three men out, McIntosh said one of the men in the passenger seat put on a ski mask and put a gun to his head. McIntosh says he pulled a gun of his own from his glove box and fired shots towards the suspects.

Mesquite Police responded to the incident but have been unable to find the suspects.

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What they're saying:

McIntosh tells FOX 4 his Uber account was suspended after he reported the incident to the company.

Uber tells FOX 4 they've locked McIntosh's account while they investigate the incident.

"The reported details are terrifying, and we're relieved the driver was unharmed. We have been in touch with the driver, and are supporting law enforcement with their investigation," Uber said in a statement.

The company also said they enforce a strict no-firearm policy for their drivers and passengers.

What's next:

Mesquite Police said their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

It remains unclear if and when McIntosh's Uber account will be reinstated.