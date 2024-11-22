Mesquite shooting injures 17, 18-year-old at park

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were injured in a shooting at City Lake Park in Mesquite on Friday.

Police were called to the park near Gross Street and Galloway Avenue just before 2 p.m.

The two young men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Mesquite Police say the victims are not current students at Mesquite High School, which is less than a mile away from the scene of the shooting.

Mesquite High School, Florence Black Elementary and Agnew Middle School were placed on secure status due to police activity in the area.

When schools are placed on secure all exterior doors stay locked and no one is allowed to enter or the leave the building.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspect information.