Mesquite ISD may shift to a 4-day school week in an attempt to deal with a lack of teachers.

The district's Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the 4-day instructional week no later than March 6.

"Mesquite ISD is working to address the struggle we are facing in an extreme teacher shortage and the resulting impacts on students, including unfilled teaching positions, hiring a large number of non-certified teachers, larger class sizes, less teacher planning time, etc," the district said in a post.

The district said the 4-day week could be a tool for retaining and recruiting teachers.

The board discussed the option at a meeting earlier this week.

