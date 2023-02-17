Mesquite ISD to vote on 4-day school week to battle 'extreme teacher shortage'
MESQUITE, Texas - Mesquite ISD may shift to a 4-day school week in an attempt to deal with a lack of teachers.
The district's Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the 4-day instructional week no later than March 6.
Anna, Terrell ISDs switch to a 4-day school week
"Mesquite ISD is working to address the struggle we are facing in an extreme teacher shortage and the resulting impacts on students, including unfilled teaching positions, hiring a large number of non-certified teachers, larger class sizes, less teacher planning time, etc," the district said in a post.
The district said the 4-day week could be a tool for retaining and recruiting teachers.
The board discussed the option at a meeting earlier this week.
Other, smaller districts have used the model.