Mesquite fire destroys apartment building, displacing 15 residents

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The Brief A major fire destroyed a three-story building at the Westover on 80 apartment complex in Mesquite on Wednesday afternoon. The collapse of part of the building forced firefighters to switch to a defensive attack. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.



An apartment building in Mesquite is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The fire happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Westover on 80 complex near Highway 80 and Town East Boulevard.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames were coming through the roof of the three-story building.

They initially attacked the fire offensively but switched to a defensive attack when part of the building collapsed.

There were no reports of injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

By the Numbers

Officials said a total of nine units were damaged or destroyed, displacing 15 people.

The American Red Cross is helping those families.