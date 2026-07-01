Mesquite fire destroys apartment building, displacing 15 residents
MESQUITE, Texas - An apartment building in Mesquite is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
The fire happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Westover on 80 complex near Highway 80 and Town East Boulevard.
By the time firefighters arrived, flames were coming through the roof of the three-story building.
They initially attacked the fire offensively but switched to a defensive attack when part of the building collapsed.
There were no reports of injuries.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
By the Numbers
Officials said a total of nine units were damaged or destroyed, displacing 15 people.
The American Red Cross is helping those families.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Mesquite Fire Department.