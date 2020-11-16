Members of NASA’s Space X Crew-1 have North Texas ties

NASA’s Space X Crew-1 is set to dock on the International Space Station for a six-month mission.

The international crew of four astronauts is the first to launch on an American commercial spacecraft. Two on the crew have ties to North Texas.

Crew pilot Victor Glover and Commander Michael Hopkins have family and Air Force friends living in Prosper cheering the crew on as they start their mission in space.

For retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Robert Carpenter, watching the Resilience launch into space was a special moment.

“It was really just quite an emotional time,” he said. “Us not only returning to space but returning to space in a US SpaceX rocket, this is just an exciting time.”

Back in 1989, Carpenter trained a class of about 200 cadets. One would go on to become Commander Michael Hopkins aboard the Resilience.

“His primary dream was to become an Air Force pilot from the time he was a young child. And once he achieved that, then the next dream was to become a test pilot and ultimately an astronaut,” Carpenter said. “So when I saw his name on the list of candidates and the fact that he’d already been up to space now twice before this mission, it didn’t surprise me.”

The crew of four will join three others already on the International Space Station. Two are from the Russian space agency and one NASA flight engineer. It’s the first time a crew of this size will be on the ISS for such a duration of time.

“These are world-class intellectual and capable people that have risen to the top of their craft and the craft itself is very difficult to achieve,” Carpenter said.

The crew will be conducting research looking at how to grow food in space and how spaceflight affects brain function among several other studies.

“Godspeed. Everyone is watching you,” Carpenter said. “Everybody around the globe is excited about this opportunity, and we’re thrilled to see the four who were chosen and we’re thrilled to see the ultimate success.”

The crew has been giving live updates throughout the day – and will speak at a news conference on Thursday from orbit. They’re set to return home next spring.