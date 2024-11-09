Mega Millions ticket purchased in Fort Worth wins $3 million prize

article

A lucky person in Michigan took home a $334 million jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, but someone in Texas was also a big winner.

The Michigan ticket matched all 5 numbers and the Mega Ball in the Nov. 8 drawing.

The winning numbers were 25, 28, 42, 64, and 69 win a Mega Ball of 19.

Someone who bought a ticket in Fort Worth won a $3 million prize.

They matched all 5 regular numbers, but not the Mega Ball.

The ticket was purchased at El Rio Grande Latin Market on South Freeway in Fort Worth, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winner must claim the ticket within the next 180 days.

A total of 57,218 Texans won something during the drawing, so check your tickets.