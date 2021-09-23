Medal of Honor recipients honored with motorcade through North Texas

It is not an overstatement to call some of the people who will be in North Texas this weekend heroes. They are.

All are recipients of the Medal of Honor, the highest award the United States military can give.

They were part of big motorcade from DFW Airport to the city of Gainesville, which is on the Oklahoma state line.

The city is hosting its annual Medal of Honor Weekend.

Ten of the 67 living Medal of Honor recipients will be there.

"It's a huge honor all these men and women who participate," said Constable Danny Fletcher with Denton County Precinct 4. "These are the heroes who made great sacrifices so we can enjoy the freedoms that we have. It's amazing to be able to experience the patriotism that goes along with the event."

The Medal of Honor recipient motorcade and weekend began in Gainesville 13 years ago.

Advertisement

RELATED: National Medal of Honor Museum to be built in Arlington