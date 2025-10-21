Medal of Honor Museum CEO Chris Cassidy to step down as President and CEO

The Brief Chris Cassidy, the former NASA astronaut and Navy SEAL, is stepping down as President and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington. Cassidy led the museum's initial phase, stating his goal was to transition the project to a venue operator for its next stage of development. He does not have an immediate next job and plans to take a break and travel with his wife before deciding on his next professional step.



"I was wrapping up my military career at NASA and the Navy and a friend of mine who’s on the board called and said, ‘Hey, would you be interested in something like this? And I had not even considered that. It’s very natural as a NASA person or an astronaut to explore."

From that phone call in 2021 to the President and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington. Chris Cassidy, a decorated former U.S. Navy SEAL and NASA chief astronaut. The spearhead project leader and fundraiser for the museum are stepping down. He says it’s the right time.

"My skill sets were useful in helping generate activity, excitement and fundraise, but I’m ready, and I think it’s a great time to hand it over to the venue operator and the leadership that can take it to the next level," said Cassidy.

Cassidy described the role he played in the museum taking shape, "So when you step into here, you’ll hear… ‘When I got to Vietnam, I was a darn good helicopter pilot.’"

He sees it as a continuation of his public service.

"At face value, it seems totally different. Navy SEAL, Navy guy, NASA astronaut, museum. It seems totally out of character, but it’s not. Because to me, it feels like continuing to serve the nation. Building this building, delivering this product to the citizens of the United States, for all visitors to enjoy," said Cassidy.

Cassidy will take time to travel with his wife, visit his mom and enjoy life, before deciding what’s next professionally.

"What’s next for Chris Cassidy? I don’t know. There’s no immediate job that I have. On purpose, my wife and I are going to take some vacation in January and February," he stated.

"After a break like that, then I’ll worry about what the next job is and the cool thing about life is you don’t know about stuff until you know about stuff."

He joked that he’s only 55 years old and not ready to sit back and do nothing. While he is not sure of what’s ahead, he’s clear about his gratitude for the experience with the Medal of Honor Museum.

"To have that experience of bringing this site from what used to be a little league ballfield," Cassidy shared. "To now this jewel and gem of a thing that exists for the whole country and happens to be here in Arlington, that’s a life experience that stays with me forever."