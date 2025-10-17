Pilot hospitalized after small plane crashes in McKinney

The Brief Police responded to a small plane crash in McKinney near Aero County Airport Friday afternoon. The pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. It is unclear what caused the crash.



A pilot was hospitalized after a small plane crashed in an empty construction lot in McKinney Friday afternoon, according to police.

McKinney Plane Crash

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene of the crash, just east of Aero Country Airport in a construction lot intended for new homes. The pilot was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) is leading the investigation, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified. No further details about the incident have been released.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the small plane crash. Authorities have not released the identity of the pilot or their current condition.