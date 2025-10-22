McKinney toddler on life support, mother and her boyfriend arrested

article

The Brief A McKinney mother and her boyfriend face charges after her 3-year-old son was hospitalized with severe injuries. The child's mother, Chelsea Rene Berg, and her boyfriend, Christopher Thomas Alexander, were arrested last week. The child reportedly remains on life support with no brain activity. His mother is seeking to modify her bond for supervised access to say goodbye.



A McKinney mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after her 3-year-old son was allegedly injured by her boyfriend, court documents show.

The child is believed to still be in the hospital on life support.

Dawson Zamora

The following information may be graphic for some readers.

What we know:

The court documents for the arrest of 30-year-old Christopher Thomas Alexander said he brought 3-year-old Dawson Cain Zamora to the hospital after he heard a "thud." But the hospital staff said the injuries were inconsistent with Alexander's explanation and notified police.

Hospital staff reported Dawson's injuries included severe brain trauma, including bleeding in the brain, bruising in various states of healing over his entire body, wounds to his chest and stomach, and anal trauma.

Detectives interviewed the child's mother, 30-year-old Chelsea Rene Berg. She told police she left Dawson with Alexander on Oct. 14 around 7:20 a.m.

She said she received a text from Alexander about Dawson eating lunch. Then after lunch, Berg said Alexander called her in a panic and said he was taking Dawson to the hospital.

When Berg arrived at the hospital, Alexander told her he was in another room when he heard a thud and found Dawson. Berg said Alexander did not provide any other explanation for what happened.

Alexander got an attorney at the hospital and refused to speak with police, according to his arrest affidavit.

Berg was shown photos of Dawson's injuries, and she was adamant he did not have those injuries when she left for work and left him in Alexander's care.

Timeline:

A warrant for Alexander's arrest was issued on Oct. 14.

Both he and Berg were arrested on Oct. 16.

Alexander is being held in the Collin County Jail on charges of injury to a child, stalking and tamper/fabricate evidence with intent to impair the investigation. His bond is set at a combined $210,000.

Berg was charged with injury to a child. She bonded out of jail the same day she was booked, according to jail records. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Injury to a child is a first degree felony offense.

According to court documents, a condition of Berg's bond states that she cannot have any contact with her child.

On Oct. 19, she received news that Dawson had no brain activity and was going to be taken off lice support. Her attorney filed an emergency motion to modify the bond conditions to allow her to have supervised access to her son so she could "say goody to her son before he passes away."

What we don't know:

Dawson's current condition has not been released. However, his biological father told FOX 4 he could not commit to an interview because he didn't want to leave his son's bedside at the hospital.

Dahrian Zamora also said he didn't want to say anything that might jeopardize the police investigation into what happened to his son.