McKinney ISD employee arrested after drugs found in vehicle

A McKinney ISD employee was arrested on Monday after police found narcotics in their vehicle during a routine safety sweep at McKinney Boyd High School. A drug-detection dog alerted officers to the vehicle, leading to the search and subsequent arrest of the first-year employee. Police have not yet released the employee's name or the specific charges they are facing.



An employee in the McKinney Independent School District was arrested on Monday after police found drugs in his vehicle.

What we know:

McKinney ISD said police discovered the narcotics at McKinney Boyd High School on Monday during a routine safety sweep by local law enforcement. A drug-detection dog alerted on the employee’s vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and then arrested the employee.

Police identified him as 27-year-old Christopher Hawkins.

He was booked into the Collin County jail.

What they're saying:

"This situation is unexpected and deeply disappointing, but we remain committed to transparency and to maintaining a safe environment for our students," McKinney ISD said in a letter to parents. "We understand that news like this can be concerning, and we want to reassure you that we will continue to follow all district procedures and work closely with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation."

Dig deeper:

According to McKinney ISD, Hawkins is a first-year employee who went through the standard hiring process and passed background checks.

The district's website lists him as a football and baseball coach and a science teacher.

He was placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation. The State Board of Educator Certification was also notified.