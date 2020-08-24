McKinney firefighters helping to battle wildfires, clean up after hurricanes

Firefighters from McKinney are headed south and west.

The McKinney Fire Department said one crew has already in California to help battle wildfires. They are assigned to what is called the Lightning Complex Fire in the Bay Area.

Another crew of firefighters and paramedics is preparing to help Texas’ coastal cities after Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura make landfall later this week.

The group is part of the Texas Emergency Medical Taskforce, the department said.