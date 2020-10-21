Mavs host free 'Team Up for Change' virtual summit

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to unite the community and call for racial equality during the “Team Up for Change” summit.

The Mavs join other NBA and WNBA teams for the summit. It’s a free, three-hour virtual event on Wednesday.

Following that, the team will lead a week of action.

Veteran broadcaster and game night emcee Chris Arnold, who is also the Mavericks’ inclusion ambassador, is helping to coordinate the public effort.

"This is not something new. This was not a reaction to what was going on. They asked me to be one of the inclusion ambassadors a couple years ago. When Cynt Marshall joined the Mavericks a couple years ago, our entire culture changed. It was all about diversity and inclusion,” Arnold said.

The “Team Up for Change” summit starts at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit mavs.com/tufc.