Massive Christmas tree arrives in Sundance Square

The Brief An 84-foot Norway Spruce from Michigan arrived at Fort Worth's Sundance Square on Friday morning. The massive tree will stand 8 feet taller than New York's Rockefeller Christmas tree. Crews will decorate it for a lighting ceremony on Dec. 1 featuring Michael Martin Murphey.



Fort Worth is bringing the holiday season to Sundance Square with the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas.

Sundance Square Christmas Tree

What we know:

The massive Christmas tree arrived in the square on Friday morning. Crews are already working to get it untied and installed.

This year’s tree is an 84-foot-tall Norway Spruce that traveled more than 1,200 miles from Michigan to North Texas.

It’s actually taller than New York’s Rockefeller tree by 8 feet.

What's next:

Local artists have been busy hand painting dozens of giant ornaments for this year’s tree.

The city will spend several weeks decorating the tree before the big tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1.

Texas country music artist Michael Martin Murphey will be at the event for a special holiday mini concert.