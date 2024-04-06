Marshmello surprises Chicago with performance at well-known hot dog stand

A popular Chicago hot dog stand had quite the unexpected customers on Saturday – renowned DJ and music producer Marshmello and DJ Svdden Death.

The pair held a surprise concert on top of the restaurant at 4 p.m.

Marshmello posted on "X," formerly known as Twitter, announcing the show would be held at The Wiener's Circle, located at 2622 N Clark Street.

A large crowd swarmed the front of the restaurant and the street for the concert.

"Chicago we popped up and you showed out, see y'all tonight for the real party!" Marshmello said on X.

Marshmello and Svdden Death are set to perform again Saturday evening at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom at 8 p.m. as part of the "MELLODEATH" tour.

Marshmello is known for several of his collaborations with other artists and songs, including "Wolves," with Selena Gomez, "Happier," with Bastille, "Leave Before You Love Me," with the Jonas Brothers and many more.

For more information on tickets for tonight's show, or for more details about his tour, follow this link.