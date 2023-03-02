Expand / Collapse search
You can meet Mark Wahlberg at Spec's in Dallas this Friday

DALLAS - Mark Wahlberg will be at Spec's on North Central Expressway in Dallas on Friday to promote his tequila.

Wahlberg will be singing bottles of Flecha Azul Tequila from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3, along with LIV Golf pro Abraham Ancer.

READ MORE: Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: March 3-5

Flecha Azul was started by Ancer and co-founder Aron Marquez, who will also be at the signing.

Marky Mark joined on as a principal investor of the brand in 2021.