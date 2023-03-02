You can meet Mark Wahlberg at Spec's in Dallas this Friday

Mark Wahlberg will be at Spec's on North Central Expressway in Dallas on Friday to promote his tequila.

Wahlberg will be singing bottles of Flecha Azul Tequila from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 3, along with LIV Golf pro Abraham Ancer.

Flecha Azul was started by Ancer and co-founder Aron Marquez, who will also be at the signing.

Marky Mark joined on as a principal investor of the brand in 2021.