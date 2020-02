article

Texans have until the end of the day Monday to register to vote in the March primaries.

New voters can either register in person at their county registrar’s office or fill out and print an application online at www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote.

The application will need to be mailed and postmarked before the end of the day.

Early voting in the Texas primary runs from Feb. 18-28.

Primary election day is on March 3.