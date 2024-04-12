March for Babies Walk in Fort Worth this Saturday

Saturday begins a celebration of the health of moms and babies in North Texas.

There is still time to sign up for the annual March for Babies Walk in Fort Worth.

One in 10 babies are born pre-term.

Money donated to March of Dimes helps fund research, education and programs aimed at helping women have healthy pregnancies and strong babies.

Saturday's walk is at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth.

FOX 4's Brandon Todd will serve as the emcee for the event.

If you can't make it this weekend there will be another walk on April 27 at Reverchon Park in Dallas.

You can register here: https://www.marchforbabies.org/EventInfo/?PersonId=&EventID=22603&change=undefined