Many North Texas 4th of July celebrations returning to in-person events, fireworks shows

Freedom from many COVID-19 restrictions will mean big crowds at local Fourth of July events.

There are plenty of popular and other smaller attractions to choose from as people are eager to get out and celebrate with one another.

Addison's Kaboom Town is already sold out. At Panther Pavilion, they were getting ready Friday for a weekend-long celebration, with a few different events people can take part in.

The parties will go on, rain or shine.

It may be a wet start to the holiday weekend, but event organizers refuse to let a little rain put a damper this year's Fourth of July festivities.

"This is truly a town-wide celebration, between the flyover and the fireworks, you can watch from almost anywhere in Addison," said Jasmine Lee, special events director for Addison.

Addison's famed Kaboom Town is back. Gates open at 5 p.m., and there will be plenty of live music and tasty food to enjoy.

"We want the local support. We're coming back this year stronger than ever. Come early because it's going to be a big party," said Rodman Shields, executive chef at Stirr And Vidorra. "We've got our street tacos, we're doing pork pastor, and right here is out Kobe beef hot dog on a pretzel bun."

The Freedom Flyover starts at 7:30 p.m.

The spectacular 25-minute fireworks show that follows is ranked as one of the top fireworks displays in the country.

The free advanced tickets are all gone, but there's one way left to get in.

"Book any hotel in Addison and we will give you six tickets to join us at the park," Lee said.

Fort Worth's Fourth at Panther Pavilion is destined to dazzle too.

It's the largest fireworks show in North Texas on July 4th.

This year, the festival grounds will re-open to the public. People can spread out across the banks of the trinity river.

"You can bring your own chairs, pop up tents, grab a spot to catch the fireworks show," said Shanna Cate, programming manager for Tarrant Regional Water District.

People can also go tubing.

"We have a roped off swim area and beach where you’re able to get in and float, but you’ll need to bring your own float," Cate added.

The event is operating on a modified evening schedule, which means gates don't open until 6 p.m.

There will be dozens of food and beverage vendors.

Organizers are putting the finishing touches on the light show Friday.

The 28-minute fireworks spectacle, which is synchronized to music, will light up the sky at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Rockin the River music series will kick off at Panther Pavilion.

There will be five bands throughout the day, there will be tubes to rent, and the night will end with a mini fireworks show.