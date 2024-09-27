Mansfield world record drone show happening this weekend

article

The Brief Sky Element Drones and the city of Mansfield will try to break the world record for the most number of drones launching fireworks simultaneously. The show is at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Mansfield Sports Park. It's free to watch from the surrounding areas and will be streamed online.



The city of Mansfield and a local drone company will try to break a Guinness World Record this weekend.

Thousands of drones from the Coppell-based company Sky Elements Drones will be used to try to break the record for the most drones launching fireworks simultaneously.

Currently, a drone company in South Korea holds that record with 1,068 drones that formed images in the sky for nine minutes while shooting off fireworks.

You can watch this attempt at breaking the record at 9 p.m. on Saturday near Mansfield Sports Park.

No one will be allowed inside the park for safety reasons, and officials don’t want people parking or stopping in the streets.

However, viewing from the surrounding area is completely free. Sky Element Drones will also stream it on social media.

The show will be set to music on 88.9 FM.

There will be an official adjudicator from Guinness World Records there to verify the attempt.