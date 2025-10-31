Mansfield ISD teacher arrested in child sex assault case

article

The Brief A teacher and coach at Legacy High School in Mansfield was arrested on child porn, child sex assault, and improper relationship charges. Mansfield ISD says the allegations do not involve its students. Alvarado police are investigating the case and have not yet released details about when or where the alleged crimes happened.



A teacher and coach at Legacy High School in the Mansfield Independent School District was arrested and is now facing multiple child sex charges.

What we know:

Jared Young was a 33-year-old science teacher and freshman football and basketball coach at Legacy High School in Mansfield.

He was arrested on Thursday and then booked into the Tarrant County jail on charges of possession of child pornography, sexual assault of a child, and improper relationship with a student.

Mansfield ISD said he was placed on leave as soon as the district learned about the charges. He is expected to be terminated soon.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

In a letter to parents, Mansfield ISD said it got a call from the Alvarado Police Department regarding "disturbing allegations" against Young.

However, the district said those allegations do not involve Mansfield ISD students.

This is Young’s first year as a teacher in the district.

He was a special education teacher’s aide at Legacy High School from 2021-2022, so the district will contact the parents of the children in that classroom out of an abundance of caution.

What they're saying:

"As educators entrusted with the safety and well-being of the students in our care each day, nothing is more upsetting than learning of allegations like those facing Mr. Young. We are thankful these charges do not involve our students. Nevertheless, this inexcusable behavior will not be tolerated in Mansfield ISD, and we have already begun the process to terminate Mr. Young’s employment with us," Mansfield ISD said in a statement.

What we don't know:

No details of the case were released.

It’s not yet clear when the alleged crime happened or where.

FOX 4 has contacted the Alvarado Police Department to try to get more information.