Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

Kaufman
KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office.

Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. 

The driver involved unhitched the burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene before authorities arrived to put out the flames.

The suspected driver, Jeffrey Furr was a wanted fugitive for arson at the time of the incident. He was arrested 100 miles away in Hood County.

The 43-year-old was named one of Kaufman County's most wanted. 