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Man shot while driving by Southeast Oak Cliff apartment complex

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 28, 2026 6:10 AM CDT
Published October 28, 2026 6:10 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A man was shot in the foot while driving by the Estelle Village Apartments. 
    • Community members have recently expressed outrage over the continued violence and crime in the area.
    • Detectives have not identified a suspect.

DALLAS - A man is recovering after someone shot him in the foot while he was driving through a Southeast Oak Cliff apartment complex.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the Estelle Village Apartments at 5969 Highland Village Drive around 11:14 p.m.

Officers located a wounded man a few blocks away from the complex. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics transported him to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The victim drove into the complex, took gunfire while driving, and then fled the area, police said.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not identified a suspect.

Early in the investigation, police do not know if the shooter targeted the victim or if a stray round struck him.

Ongoing crime concerns

The backstory:

The Estelle Village Apartments, also known as "The Pinks," have a history of violent crime, including multiple murders.

Community members have recently expressed outrage over the continued violence and crime in the area.
 

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The Source: The information in this article comes from Dallas Police and FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle. 

Crime and Public SafetyDallasTexasSoutheast Oak Cliff