Man shot while driving by Southeast Oak Cliff apartment complex
DALLAS - A man is recovering after someone shot him in the foot while he was driving through a Southeast Oak Cliff apartment complex.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to the Estelle Village Apartments at 5969 Highland Village Drive around 11:14 p.m.
Officers located a wounded man a few blocks away from the complex. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics transported him to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.
The victim drove into the complex, took gunfire while driving, and then fled the area, police said.
What we don't know:
Detectives have not identified a suspect.
Early in the investigation, police do not know if the shooter targeted the victim or if a stray round struck him.
Ongoing crime concerns
The backstory:
The Estelle Village Apartments, also known as "The Pinks," have a history of violent crime, including multiple murders.
Community members have recently expressed outrage over the continued violence and crime in the area.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Dallas Police and FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle.