Man shot while driving by Southeast Oak Cliff apartment complex

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The Brief A man was shot in the foot while driving by the Estelle Village Apartments. Community members have recently expressed outrage over the continued violence and crime in the area. Detectives have not identified a suspect.



A man is recovering after someone shot him in the foot while he was driving through a Southeast Oak Cliff apartment complex.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the Estelle Village Apartments at 5969 Highland Village Drive around 11:14 p.m.

Officers located a wounded man a few blocks away from the complex. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics transported him to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The victim drove into the complex, took gunfire while driving, and then fled the area, police said.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not identified a suspect.

Early in the investigation, police do not know if the shooter targeted the victim or if a stray round struck him.

Ongoing crime concerns

The backstory:

The Estelle Village Apartments, also known as "The Pinks," have a history of violent crime, including multiple murders.

Community members have recently expressed outrage over the continued violence and crime in the area.



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