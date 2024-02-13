Man shot at DART Bachman Lake Station

article

Dallas Area Rapid Transit police are looking for the person who shot a man at a train station.

The victim was hit in the leg just after 5 p.m. Monday at the Bachman Lake Station near Dallas Love Field Airport.

The man who was shot survived and was able to get to a nearby gas station for help.

Police did not release any information about the shooter.

A separate shooting happened outside a store across the street from the same train station last week.

A man was shot to death during an argument.

The accused shooter in that case was arrested and charged with murder.

DART reported a 25% increase in crime on its trains and at its stations last year.

The agency hired additional security personnel to help curb the crime, but they weren't fully staffed until late last year. So it may be a while before we really know if it's working.