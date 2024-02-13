Expand / Collapse search

Man shot at DART Bachman Lake Station

Love Field
DALLAS - Dallas Area Rapid Transit police are looking for the person who shot a man at a train station.

The victim was hit in the leg just after 5 p.m. Monday at the Bachman Lake Station near Dallas Love Field Airport.

The man who was shot survived and was able to get to a nearby gas station for help.

Police did not release any information about the shooter.

Dallas shooting: Man arrested for murder near DART station
article

Dallas shooting: Man arrested for murder near DART station

DART police responded to the fatal shooting because it happened next to the Bachman Lake Train Station.

A separate shooting happened outside a store across the street from the same train station last week.

A man was shot to death during an argument.

The accused shooter in that case was arrested and charged with murder.

DART reports 25% increase in crime for 2023
article

DART reports 25% increase in crime for 2023

FOX 4 obtained crime statistics from DART that show a significant rise in crime on its trains and at its stations last year.

DART reported a 25% increase in crime on its trains and at its stations last year.

The agency hired additional security personnel to help curb the crime, but they weren't fully staffed until late last year. So it may be a while before we really know if it's working.