Man seriously injured after shots fired into vehicle in South Dallas

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot into a vehicle late Friday night, leaving one man in serious condition.

The call came into police just before midnight, and responding officers found a vehicle that had multiple gunshots through the windshield at a convenience store along I-30 and Winslow Avenue.

There were four people inside the car, and one man was hit by the gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police said the people inside the vehicle told them they were fired upon near Martin Luther King Boulevard in South Dallas.

The investigation into this shooting is continuing.