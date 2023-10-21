Man poses as mannequin in storefront, goes on shopping spree after mall closes

An alleged thief found a clever way to hide from authorities in Poland — posing in a store window as a mannequin.

"A 22-year-old with a bag in his hand froze motionless, pretending to be a mannequin in front of a shop window," police said in a translated statement.

"In this way, he wanted to avoid being exposed by the cameras."

The man posed in a mall store window until the store closed, police said. (Poland Police/KRP/Śródmieście)

Police said that the clever thief posed in the window display — motionless — until the mall store closed.

Once the last customer had left and the mall doors were secure, the man broke from his stance and robbed a jewelry stand , police said.

Authorities said that the thief came back for round two on "another occasion."

Polish police arrest the 22-year-old thief who robbed mall stores. (Poland Police/KRP/Śródmieście)

This time, he "ate his fill" at one of the food stations before stealing a new outfit.

Afterward, he returned to have some more food.

Polish authorities said that eventually the man's "luck ran out" and he was noticed by mall security guards.

The alleged thief attempts to crawl under a mall store door. (Poland Police/KRP/Śródmieście)

He was arrested and police said that he could face up to 10 years in prison.

This was not the man's first time stealing from a shopping mall, according to police.

Police said that he took money from a cash register and attempted to steal other items after it closed.

