Man killed in Ellis County shooting

article

Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He had been shot several times.

Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building

Shelby was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating and has not released any information about the suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or leave a tip at 972-937-7297.