Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by vehicle in Dallas
DALLAS - A man in a wheelchair died Saturday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in South Dallas.
This happened at about 6 p.m., along Martin Luther King Boulevard and Colonial Street.
Police said 58-year-old Walter Moore was trying to cross the street in his wheelchair when he was hit.
Moore was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 36-year-old driver involved stopped and talked to police.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Dallas police are also looking into another wheelchair bound person who was struck by a vehicle in the same area shortly after the first crash.
That person is in serious condition.