Man hospitalized after shooting on John W. Carpenter Freeway service road

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The Brief A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times early Monday morning along a Dallas freeway service road. Responding officers found the victim at 4:38 a.m. in the 9200 block of the John W. Carpenter Freeway northbound service road. Police have not released information regarding a suspect, a motive, or the identity of the victim as the investigation continues.



A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times early Monday morning along a service road in northwest Dallas, police said.

Dallas shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded at 4:38 a.m. to a shooting call in the 9200 block of the John W. Carpenter Freeway northbound service road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect shot the man multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he is recovering.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information on a suspect or a motive, and the identity of the victim has not been released.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.