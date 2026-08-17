Man hospitalized after shooting on John W. Carpenter Freeway service road
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DALLAS - A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times early Monday morning along a service road in northwest Dallas, police said.
Dallas shooting
What we know:
Dallas Police officers responded at 4:38 a.m. to a shooting call in the 9200 block of the John W. Carpenter Freeway northbound service road.
A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect shot the man multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he is recovering.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information on a suspect or a motive, and the identity of the victim has not been released.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.