Man found dead following Dallas house fire

A man was found dead after a fire at a house in Dallas Saturday morning.

The fire was reported to fire crews just after 10:30 a.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to the one-story home in the 1600 block of West Illinois Avenue, west of I-35E.

The firefighters found a heavy fire in the bedroom and quickly extinguished the flames.

But once the smoke cleared, firefighters found a burned body in the bed.

No one else was injured. A dog was found at the home and taken into custody of Dallas Animal Services.

Fire crews don't believe the cause of the fire was "suspicious," but the official cause will remain undermined until the medical examiner makes a final ruling on the man's cause of death.

