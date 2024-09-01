Man drowns in Grand Prairie pond, fire department says

article

A man drowned in a pond in Grand Prairie on Saturday night.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department was called to the pond by South State Highway 161, near Arkansas Lane.

A witness told emergency crews that they saw a man jump into a pond around 10:30 p.m. and didn't resurface.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team eventually recovered the body of the 35-year-old man.

The identity of the man has not been released.

The Source The Grand Prairie Fire Department contributed the information in this article.



